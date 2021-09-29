Bangladesh Caterers Association Celebrating Its Diamond Anniversary – 60 Years of Service & Its Awards Night2021

Bangla Mirror Desk:

This year’s Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) Awards night is back on 7 November and this year will be very special. 2021 is the 15th year of these significant industry awards, which take place during BCA’s Diamond year – celebrating 60 years of making curry the nation’s favourite dish. The Awards night will be held at the O2’s Intercontinental.

In what has been a very turbulent time for not just the nation, but the world, particularly the hospitality sector, BCA members who own Bangladeshi restaurants and takeaways across the country, have also faced a difficult period during the last year. Yet, in spite of everything BCA members have managed to weather the storm and at the same time supported frontline and NHS workers.

BCA members have distributed a staggering quarter of a million much needed free meals to the NHS, care homes for the elderly and other key front line workers, including offering heavily discounted meals to the NHS at 50 per cent.

Now in 2021, BCA is ready to celebrate and issearching to find Britain’s best ‘Curry House’ and ‘Chef of the Year’. The winners will be announced on 7 November, at a glamourous Awards event, which is a highlight for Britain’s curry industry, which is now in its 15th year. On this night BCA will recognize the achievements of outstanding restaurants and talented chefs, who have the flair to create exceptional curries.

This year’s awards are particularly special and will be part of BCA’s Diamond Anniversary Year; celebrating 60 years of service to Britain’s hospitality and catering sector. Over the years BCA has continuously campaigned for its members on pressing issues from the shortage of skilled chefs that are desperately needed to keep its restaurants alive, to reducing VAT and business rates, to finding solutions via apprenticeships schemes and many other important business matters.

BCA has earnt a strong reputation and respect with different UK governments, parliamentarians and leading business leaders over the last 60 years and has

become a formidable campaigning voice for Britain’s curry industry. This Diamond Anniversary reinforces the strength of BCA, to make change for its membership of 12,000 British Bangladeshi restaurants and takeaways in the UK.

More Follows

BCA President, Mr. M.A. Munim says: “We are incredibly proud to be holding our 15th year of Awards in our 60th Year. This is a very special time for us an organization, considering everything our industry and members have faced over the last year. BCA will continue to ensure that this dynamic sector continues to innovate and evolve, keeping the legacy of British alive for the next 60 years and beyond.

BCA Secretary General Mr. Mitu Choudhury says: “2021 is an important year for BCA, where BCA has been keeping Britain’s love for curry alive for the last 60 years. Now this year’s Awards gives our industry an opportunity to shine after a very challenging year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am also proud of our organization, which has been doing incredible work supporting our local communities, our NHS and other frontline workers, during these times by providing much needed meals.

BCA Chief Treasurer, Mr. Saidur Rahman Bipul says: “We have made it through these extremely tough times, by working together and supporting each other. This is the power of BCA and our Awards are important not just to us, but curry lovers throughout the UK. We will continue to promote and support the best of what the Bangladeshi restaurant community has to offer Britain.”

Convener, Mr. Jamal Uddin Mokaddos says: This is such an extraordinary time in world history and to be able to celebrate 60 years of BCA is not just an incredible feeling, but a proud moment for all our members. We have made a difference not just to our sector and to our members, but to Britain, which has become the home for curry.”

BCA would like to thank this year’s sponsors for the Awards, and are – Cobra Beer; Kingfisher Beer; Ibco; Kbox; Square Mile Insurance; Ghandi oriental Foods Ltd, Kansaras, Paytap; Radhuni, RevolutionFinance Brokers Ltd, Total Food;Simply Energy Solution; Aroma Ice Cream.