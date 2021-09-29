Biman to resume flights to Madinah, Kuwait, and Kathmandu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its direct flights on Dhaka- Kathmandu route from 9th October 2021 and Dhaka-Madinah, Dhaka-Kuwait route from 10th October 2021.

Air travelers can purchase tickets for these routes from now on, a Biman press release said on Wednesday.

Biman to restart commercial flights on the Dhaka- Kathmandu route through BG-071 which left Dhaka every Saturday and Thursday at 9:15 (local time) from 9th October.

On the other hand, the national flag carrier also set to fly on Dhaka-Madinah route with flight BG-4037 from 10th October every Sunday and Wednesday.

Besides, from 10th October every Sunday and Tuesday, Biman will operate flights on the Dhaka-Kuwait route through flight BG-043, the release added.