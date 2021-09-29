Evaly CEO, wife sued again by lawyer customer

Another case has been filed against 10 people of e-commerce platform Evaly, including its chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel and his wife, by a lawyer customer.

Lawyer Alamgir Hossain Regan lodged the case before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter on September 27, the court sources confirmed the news on Wednesday.

After recording statement of the witness on the day, the court ordered Khilgaon Police Station’s OC to submit report after investigation.

On April 30, Regan ordered for a motorbike to the Evaly. He paid Tk 70, 099 on May 3 through online for the product, according to the case statement.

But the e-commerce site failed to delivery the product within their committed time 7-45 days and did not take any steps.