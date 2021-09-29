Moulvibazar businessman arrested for slandering prime minister

Police in Moulvibazar’s Srimangal upazila have arrested a businessman for posting obscene writings and pictures slandering Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

Abdul Mumin, 40, was arrested from Notunbazar in the municipal town at 10:30pm on Tuesday.

He is a betel leaf vendor in Natunbazar area and also an active member of Srimangal Business Owners’ Association.

On March 26, Abdul Mumin posted offensive remarks along with pictures of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, Sub-Inspector of Srimangal police station Yusuf filed a case with Srimangal Police Station under the Digital Security Act. Abdul Mumin was then arrested in the case.

Inspector (Operations) of Srimangal police station Nayan Karkun said that SI Yusuf filed a case under the Digital Security Act on Tuesday night and Abdul Mumin was sent to jail through court on Wednesday afternoon in the case.