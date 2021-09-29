Mufti Ibrahim sued in two cases

Two separate cases have been filed against Islamic preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim for his controversial speeches at Mohammadpur Police Station on Wednesday morning.

One ZM Rana filed the fraud case against four people, including Mufti Kazi Ibrahim, while the Digital Security Act case was filed by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Abdul Latif, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, confirmed the matter.

Earlier in the day, a team of DB police detained Mufti Kazi Ibrahim from his home in Mohammadpur area for interrogation regarding his recent speeches.

Mufti Ibrahim used to spread some controversial speeches on social media, sparking debate countrywide.

If Mufti Ibrahim fails to answer the interrogation properly he will be released; otherwise he will be shown arrested subsequently