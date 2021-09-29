Varsity teacher, who cuts off 14 students’ hair, resigns

Farhana Yasmin Baten, a teacher at Rabindra University in Sirajganj, who was allegedly involved in forcefully cutting hair of 14 students, has resigned.

She stepped down from three posts–chairperson of the Department of History, Culture and Bangladesh Studies, assistant proctor, and member of proctorial board– on Tuesday night through a resignation letter.

The university registrar Sohrab Ali confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

A five-member probe committee, led by chairman of the Department of Rabindra Studies Laila Ferdous, was formed to investigate the incident.

The committee has already started work in this regard, the university sources said.

Meanwhile, the victim students started observing a hunger strike on the campus demanding permanent resignation of Farhana. They would continue it until their demand is met.

The protesting student alleged that Farhana has recently scolded students in her class for keeping their hair big.

On September 28, she forcefully cut off hair of 14 first-year students with scissors while entering examination hall, they added.

On Monday, one of the victims Nazmul Hossain Tuhin, 25, attempted to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills as he could not bear the insult.

He is now undergoing treatment at Khaja Younus Ali Medical College Hospital at Enayetpur.