Amnesty urges probe into Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s killing

International human rights watchdog Amnesty International has urged Bangladesh to open an investigation into the killing of prominent Rohingya activist Mohibullah.

Mohibullah’s killing sends a ‘chilling effect across the entire community’, Amnesty International wrote in a statement.

“The onus is now on the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite an investigation into his murder and bring all those suspected of criminal responsibility to justice in fair trials.”

“We call on the Bangladeshi authorities and the UN Refugee Agency to work together to ensure the protection of people in the camps, including refugees, civil society activists and humanitarian workers from both the Rohingya and host community, many of whom have shared concerns about their safety,” it said.

Violence in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazaar has been a growing problem. Armed groups operating drug cartels have killed people and held hostages, said Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner.

“The authorities must take immediate action to prevent further bloodshed,” he said.

Mohibullah, 48, led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. He was shot dead around 8:30 pm on Wednesday at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.