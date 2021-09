With the deaths of 23 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 27,510.

On Wednesday, the country saw 17 Covid deaths and 31 the day before yesterday.

During this timeline,860 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 15,55,911.

Health authorities also reported 979 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,15,941 according to data.