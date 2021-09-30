Court accepts chargesheet against SI Akbar, 7 others in Raihan killing case

A Sylhet court accepted chargesheet against suspended Sub-Inspector (SI) Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan and seven others in a case filed over custodial death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive accused journalist Abdullah Al Noman who is relative of cop Akbar Hossain.

Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court Judge Abul Momen passed the order on Thursday after accepting the chargesheet.

Other charge-sheeted accused are Sub Inspector Md Hasan Uddin, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashek Elahi , Constable Md Haroon-ur-Rashid, Titu Chandra Das and Journalist Abdullah Al Noman.

On May 5, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) filed the chargesheet accusing suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain, five policemen and a journalist.

On October 11 last year, Raihan Ahmed, a youth of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, alleged his family members.

Tahmina AkterTanni, victim’s wife, filed a case with Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing unidentified people of killing.

On October 12, the police authorities suspended four cops including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar.

Three policemen, including Akbar, were withdrawn the same day and the case was transferred to the PBI.