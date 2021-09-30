Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Shweta Tiwari gets hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure

Shweta Tiwari, who impressed one and all with her dare-devil side in the recently concluded Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been hospitalised. A book lover Shweta shared a picture and a video on her Instagram story but her fans noticed saline in her hand. Her fans and well-wishers were concerned about her health. However, Shweta’s team has informed that there is nothing to worry and that she is doing fine.

Releasing a statement they shared that she was hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress’ team shared a statement which read, “We have been receiving a lot of calls and messages on Shweta Tiwari’s health. This is to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.”

The statement further read, “We thank you for all the love and good wishes coming her way. She is recovering soon and will be home sooner than we know.”

Shweta was one of the celebrities to make it to the Top 6 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The actress, who has been in the industry for two decades now has featured in several hit TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss 4, Parvarrish, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan amongst others.

Source: Times of India