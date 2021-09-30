Media’s role more important than ever to counter misinformation: USAID

The role of media is more important than ever amid a growing surge of false information intended to mislead the public, United States Agency for International Development Agency (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens said Wednesday.

“People need trusted, credible sources of information, and USAID supports Bangladeshi reporters in this endeavour,” she said, reports UNB.

There are so many sources of information in today’s world – be it traditional media or social media – with a growing surge of false information intended to mislead the public, Kathryn said.

She was addressing a workshop organised by USAID for the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) that focused on enhancing constructive development reporting and countering misinformation.

DCAB President Pantho Rahaman also spoke.

The training session featured guest presenters, including former Bangladesh ambassador and foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain, Roving Asia Editor of the Global Investigative Journalism Network Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, and Aaron Sharockman, executive director of US-based media fact-checking organisation PolitiFact.

Each presenter focused on a central theme of constructive reporting and the media’s role in countering misinformation in today’s digital and social media landscape.

Participating reporters discussed issues, challenges, and opportunities for the Bangladeshi media to play a greater role in helping people identify inaccurate reporting or misinformation.

Through these workshops, USAID provides opportunities for Bangladeshi journalists to better understand key development issues in health, agriculture, climate change, and other areas to enhance their knowledge and inform the public about socio-economic development issues.

The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.

Last year alone, USAID provided over $200 million to improve people’s lives in Bangladesh through programmes to improve health and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, expand food security and economic opportunity, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.