PM Hasina opens “Bangladesh House” in USA’s Maryland

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in Washington DC, inaugurated the newly constructed “Bangladesh House” at Maryland in the USA.

She opened the house at 4:30pm on Wednesday (Maryland local time), said a press release received here this morning signed by PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, reports BSS.

The Prime Minister also took part in a prayer after inaugurating the “Bangladesh House”.

She earlier planted a sapling of Fringe Tree at the house.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam, among others, were present.

The Prime Minister earlier reached New York on September 19 to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after a two-day stopover in Helsinki, the Finish capital.

During her stay at New York from September 19 to 24, the Premier participated in the UNGA session at the UN Headquarters and high voltage side events.

The Prime Minister left New York for Washington DC on September 25 after wrapping up her week-long official visit there.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th UNGA session.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on September 24 following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also attended the several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organisations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20 marking his birth centenary.