PM Sheikh Hasina to return home from USA Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Friday night wrapping up her two-week official tour to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

She is scheduled to leave Washington DC Thursday afternoon (local time) by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline for Helsinki, the Finish capital, PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told UNB.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima will see off her at the airport in Washington.

The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister will reach Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Friday morning (local time) and then the flight will depart the airport for Dhaka after a two-hour stopover there.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15 pm on Friday.

On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland.

During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina addressed the UNGA general debate (September 24), attended high-level events and bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations.

She also planted a honey locust tree and unveiled a bench at the UN gardens dedicating these to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

Later, the Prime Minister went to Washington DC on September 25.

During her stay in Washington, Sheikh Hasina opened the newly constructed ‘Bangladesh House’ and planted a fringe tree on its premise.