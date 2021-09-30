UK new coronavirus cases recorded 36,480 as deaths rise by 137

A further 137 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 136,662.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As well as the latest deaths, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 36,480 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, figures from the Department of Health show.

England

A further 87 deaths were recorded in England, increasing the death toll to 119,600, along with 29,826 new Covid cases.

Wales

In Wales, the death toll increased by 13 to 5,892 and cases rose by 2,580. Scotland

A further 35 deaths were recorded in Scotland, bringing the death toll to 8,614, while 2,911 new Covid cases were reported.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded two new deaths, which brings the death toll to 2,556. A further 1,163 positive Covid cases were returned.