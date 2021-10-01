Bangladesh records 21 more Covid deaths, 847 new cases in a 24 hrs

Bangladesh tallied another 21 deaths from coronavirus and 847 new infections on Friday.

Besides, 960 more patients recovered from the disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 27,531, the total caseload to 1,556,758 and the total number of recoveries to 1,516,901.

As many as 24,670 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 3.43%.

With this, the daily test positivity rate has stayed below 5% for 11 consecutive days, while the overall infection rate in the country stands at 15.96%.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh was 23.28 on Friday.

Dhaka counted nine deaths, the highest among the division, followed by Chittagong with five fatalities.

Khulna reported four deaths, while Barisal, Rajshahi and Sylhet each registered one death.

All 21 of them died at different hospitals across the country.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 595 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 97.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.44% and the mortality rate at 1.77%.

Around 33.32 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 16.92 million have taken both doses, as DGHS data aggregated till Thursday show.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.8 million lives and infected more than 234.69 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 211.48 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.