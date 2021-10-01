BTRC to block illegal mobile phone sets from today

All illegal mobile phone sets will be disconnected from the network from today after sending an SMS of disconnection to the users, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has said.

BTRC has decided to do so to shut the use of illegally imported mobile phones and ensure the government’s revenue collection, said a press release.

The National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) was launched on July 1 to prevent theft and misuse of mobile phones and to provide assistance to law enforcement agencies for the sake of national security, reads the BTRC release.

In this regard, the regulatory body requested citizens to check the legality of the phone sets through sending a message, typing KYD space fifteen-digit IMEI number to 16002.

The IMEI numbers are printed on the handset’s box and buyers can also find it by dialling *#06#.

At the same time, the BTRC urged importers and local mobile phone handset manufacturers not to produce or sell illegal mobile phones.

It also requested the vendors to refrain from selling illegal phone sets, the release said.

The vendors will have to refund the price of mobile phone sets to buyers for selling illegal mobile phone sets.

Action would be taken for manufacturing illegal mobile phone sets, importing, buying and selling as per the telecommunication law, the release added.