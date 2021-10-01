Khelafat Majlish quits 20-party alliance

Khelafat Majlish, a component of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, has quit from the alliance.

The party’s acting secretary general Advocate Jahangir Hossain made the announcement at a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Khelafat Majlish held a two-hour long meeting with their central and district level presidents and general secretaries. About more than 200 members of the party took part in the meeting.

In a written statement at the press conference, Jahangir Hossain, acting secretary general of the party, said, “Khelafat Majlish, as a registered political party, has always played an active role in the needs of the nation. It believes in constitutional peaceful movement and struggle.”

Khelafat Majlish believes that every citizen of this country has the right to own a political ideology, which is recognized in the constitution of the country, he added.

Talking to several leaders of the Majlish, it was learned that the BNP-led 20-party alliance has been inactive and ineffective for a long time. And being in this alliance, the Majlish did not get any political evaluation.

The party’s secretary general Professor Ahmed Abdul Quader, has been arrested in connection with the latest arrests of Hefazat leaders and activists. He is still in jail. Therefore, the main reason behind leaving the alliance of the party is political.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulama-e Islam left the BNP-led 20-party alliance on July 14, citing a number of reasons, including not properly evaluating the coalition partners.