Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP

Newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Cumilla-7 constituency Dr Pran Gopal Dutta took the oath of office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Dr Pran Gopal Dutta elected unopposed in the by-poll with the ruling Awami League’s ticket, reports BSS citing a press release.

Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Whips Iqbalur Rahim, Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapan were present at the function.

After taking oath, Dr Pran Gopal, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), signed the oath book as part of the traditional ceremony for the lawmakers.

The constituency fell vacant after the death of Cumilla-7 constituency AL lawmaker and former Deputy Speaker Ali Ashraf on July 30.

