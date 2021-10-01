Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, suspended

Farhana Yasmin Baten, a teacher at Rabindra University in Sirajganj, who was allegedly involved in forcefully cutting hair of around 14 students, has been suspended.

The university administration took the decision during an emergency meeting of the syndicate committee on Thursday night.

Laila Ferdous, chairman of the Department of Rabindra Studies and head of the probe committee, confirmed the matter.

The further action against Farhana Baten would be taken upon the probe report as well the university act, she added.

Meanwhile, acting Vice- chancellor professor Md Abdul Latif said the university was declared closed for an indefinite period in order to calm down the ongoing students’ agitation. Examinations of different departments were also postponed.

The victim students alleged that Farhana Baten has recently scolded students in her class for keeping their hair big.

On September 28, she forcibly cut off hair of 14 first-year students with scissors in examination hall, they added.

On September 29, one of the victims Nazmul Hossain Tuhin, 25, attempted to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills as he could not tolerate the insult