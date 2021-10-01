Sushant Singh’s close friend arrested in drug case

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kunal Jani in Khar from Mumbai’s Khar area. He was his close friend and was absconding.

Last month, the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of SSR’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed confirmed the development. The Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede revealed that the court dismissed the application because they didn’t find any merit in the plea, reports TOI.

The ‘Chhichhore’ actor passed away on June 14 last year under mysterious circumstances. After that, three central agencies- the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case.

Apart from Pithani, SSR’s friend Rhea, her brother Showik, and other staff members including Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were also arrested by the NCB. The late actor’s housemates Keshav and Neeraj, questioned by the NCB last month, hinted at Siddharth’s role in the drug case.