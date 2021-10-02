Bangladesh 24 more die, single-day infections drop to 589

Bangladesh witnessed 24 more deaths and 589 new cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours until Saturday morning.

The infection tally stood at 1,557,347 with the new cases.

So far, a total of 27,555 people have lost their lives from the disease since the first death was reported in the country on March 18.

A press release signed by Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), revealed this information on Saturday afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, the country reported 3.41 percent positivity rate after testing 17,283 samples at different laboratories.

Nationwide, another 741 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,517,642.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.45 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Earlier on Friday (October 1), 21 deaths and 847 cases from the virus were recorded in the country