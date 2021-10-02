Durga Puja with saree

When it comes to Durga Puja, last four days are most important and hold immense religious significance. They are Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami. These days are celebrated with great joy, pomp and show. With the time ripe again to flaunt chic fashion the streets get filled up with maddening crowds and shenanigans.

Bengali Hindu Women put on beautifully designed sarees. And that is our local designer Biplob Saha by Bishwo Rang Design brings exclusive designed saree with variation of taste every year. This year is no exception. Other local renowned fashion houses also designed their Puja collections with on comfortable fabrics.

The cotton fabric is simply awesome and pleasing. You can again wear it during the daytime or Mid-Morning Aartis. The Bengali touch and appeal the saree has is simply amazing. Reveal the stylish Diva inside you when Goddess is prayed, invoked and revered. Wear lemon cotton Saree during Saptami Anjali.