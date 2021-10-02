Govt to pay RT-PCR test fees for UAE-bound expats: Imran

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed on Saturday gave the announcement while exchanging views with the Bangladeshi migrants held at Abudhabi in the country.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the country Abu Zafar chaired the programme while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the event as special guest, a press release of the ministry said in Dhaka.

The two senior minister of the government have been visiting the country to join a programme organized at Abudhabi in the UAE.

Imran Ahmed said that the expatriates are the remittance fighter of the country. They have been sending remittance earning with hard labour. There is no way to ignore their contribution for the country. So, the government is always sincere to ensure welfare of the remittance fighters.

As part of the recognition of their contribution, the initiative to pay the RT-PCR test fees for Covid 19 was taken, he added.