Lightning kills one in Sunamganj

Derai (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Hayatun Miah, 40, son of Mali Hossain of Kartikpur village under the upazila.

gIt was learnt that thunderbolt struck Hayatun and Md Ishaq Miah while fishing in Kaliargota Haor at the village, leaving Hayatun dead on the spot.

However, injured Ishaq was admitted to Dirai Upazila Heath Complex.

Charnarchar union parishad chairman Raton Kumer Talukder confirmed the matter.