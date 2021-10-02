ringID’s director Saiful arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Saiful Islam, director of social media platform ringID, from Gulshan in Dhaka.

Confirming the news on Saturday, CID’s additional superintendent of police Azad Rahman said Saiful was arrested from Gulshan on Friday following a case filed under the Digital Security Act by a victim person.

He will be produced in court seeking five-day remnd for interrogation, the CID official said.

The victim filed the case with Bhatara Police Station on September 30 mentioning the name of 10 employees of the ringID and 10-15 unknown.

The controversial social media platform allegedly embezzled Tk 23.94 crore in May, Tk109 crore in June and Tk 79.38 crore in July from people alluring them giving advertisement to earn money through online.

Bangladesh Bank has already been informed to freeze all accounts of the ringID