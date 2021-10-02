UK Around 30,300 new cases and 121 Covid deaths in a 24 hrs

30,301 Covid cases have been recorded in the UK during last 24-hour reporting period, while 121 people who tested positive over the last 28 days have died.

As of Saturday, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 7,871,014. The overall death toll is 136,910.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.



England

Government data shows that 103 more people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 119,783.A further 26,794 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the outbreak is now 6,700,702.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 17 deaths of coronavirus patients and 2,515 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish government figures show.The total number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 8,665. The overall number of infections is now 571,431.

Wales

Public Health Wales does not update its Covid statistics over the weekend, which means the total number of infections remains at 358,550 and death toll is still 358,550.

Northern Irelan

Just one new death has been reported in Northern Ireland, but a further 992 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

These increases brings the total number of cases in the nation to 240,331 and the death toll to 2,565.