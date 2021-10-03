Bangladesh reports 18 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls below 3 pc

Covid-19 claimed 18 more lives in Bangladesh with 617 new cases being detected in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,246 samples which lowered the daily case positivity rate to 2.90 per cent from Saturday’s 3.43 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 11th consecutive day. The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak 32.55 percent on July 24 this year.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,573 while the caseload mounted to 15,57,964, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent. The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.48 per cent with the recovery of 1,112 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 15,18,754 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.