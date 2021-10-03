Bomb attack at Chattogram court: ‘Boma’ Mizan to die, another life term

Bomb attack

A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced a member of banned outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death and another to life term for a bomb attack on Chattogram court premises in 2005.

The convicted person is identified as Jahidul Islam Mizan alias ‘Boma’ Mizan while the convict who gets life imprisonment is identified as Jabed Iqbal. ‘Boma’ Mizan remains a fugitive.

Judge Abdul Halim of the Chittagong Anti-Terrorism Tribunal, pronounced the verdict in presence of Jabed.

According to court sources, the militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out a bomb attack on a Chittagong police check post on November 29, 2005, leaving police constable Rajib Barua and a justice seeker Shahabuddin Ahmed died on the spot.

Later in the day, a murder case was filed at Kotwali police station.