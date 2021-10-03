London Marathon 2021: Race attracts 80,000 participants



More than 40,000 people took part in the marathon through London’s streets

Runners in a range of costumes pounded the capital’s streets in a record-breaking London marathon.

The 26.2-mile race returned to London’s streets for the first full-scale staging of the race in more than two years, following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 80,000 runners took part in person and virtually via an app.

Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar won the men’s and women’s wheelchair races,

In a dominant performance Hug finished in 1:26.27 beating the previous course record by more than two minutes.

His fellow Swiss athlete Schar finished in 1:39.52, shaving five seconds off her old record set in 2017.

Eight-time winner David Weir took third place, competing in the wheelchair race for the 22nd consecutive year.

Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s elite race with a comfortable lead in a time of 2:17.42.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei finished just outside the podium places, after winning the two previous races.

Charlotte Purdue crossed the line in 10th place setting the third-fastest time ever for a British woman with 2:23.26.

After the race Purdue spoke about the safety of women while out running after the sentencing of Sarah Everard’s murderer this week.

She said: “My parents have always told me never to run outside alone at night. My dad used to drive the car with me when I was younger.

“Even now I wouldn’t run outside alone. I’ve never felt safe doing it. It is sad.”

Sisay Lemma won the men’s elite race after finishing third last year. His time of 2:04.01 is the sixth-fastest time ever for the course.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma was second in 2:04.28 and Mosinet Geremew third in 2:04.41.

It is 889 days since the colourful charity spectacular in front of cheering crowds last took place.

There were a number of changes in force this year to try to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Those running in central London had to show a negative lateral flow test for Covid-19.

Several world records have been broken in this year’s race including fastest marathon wearing Wellington boots and fastest marathon dressed in a rugby kit.

Sarah Dudgeon and Max Livingstone-Learmonth set the fastest time in a two-person costume while dressed as a dog with a time of 03:17.12.

The Colin the caterpillar cake was also part of a world record after a group of friends recorded the fastest time for a six-person costume.

Benjamin Taylor, Edward Holderness, Oli Tipping, Guy Dixon, Charlie Mason and Digby Walker completed the race in 04:34.52 dressed as the infamous cake.

Dixon, who ran at the head of the costume, said the race “tested our friendship” but they were “incredibly proud of their achievement”.

The group, who met at Durham University, raised £30,000 for six different charities.

Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell called the marathon “a real testament to what people have done over the last year” when runners were forced to do “most of their training on their own”.

Cracknell, who completed the race in under 2:50, said: “It really is the best thing about being British, people coming and supporting their mate, their partner, their charity, then staying and clapping everyone else. It’s really good.”