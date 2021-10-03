Mamata all set to win crucial Bengal bypoll

I

India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to win the crucial Bengal bypoll, with Sunday morning trends showing she is well ahead of her main rival from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The 66-year-old firebrand woman politician is leading by more than 30,000 votes in the by-election for the assembly constituency of Bhawanipur in state capital Kolkata, the Election Commission of India has said.

In Bhawanipur, Mamata has to pull off a win to continue as Bengal Chief Minister. BJP has pitted a little-known woman lawyer against Mamata.

Though her ruling Trinamool Congress party swept back to power in Bengal in April-May assembly polls, Mamata lost her own seat in Nandigram to her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari by nearly 2,000 votes.