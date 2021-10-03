Mamata wins Bhabanipur seat by record 58,832 votes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed a resounding win in Bhabanipur bypoll. She was leading by a margin of 58,832 votes.

“I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly by-polls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency,” Ms Banerjee said, reports NDTV.

The win was crucial for her to continue as the Chief Minister following the defeat at Nandigram.

The polling was held in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Shamserganj assembly constituencies of the state on September 30.

The Bhabanipur constituency, which was formed in 2011 after delimitation, has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since its inception. Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence falls under this constituency.

Twenty four companies of central forces were deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area was put under CCTV surveillance.

The counting was held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Shamserganj and 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata