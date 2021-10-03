PM Sheikh Hasina to brief media Monday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Monday afternoon on the outcome of her recent visit to the United States for joining the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister will attend the press conference at 4pm on Monday, said PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, reports UNB.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on Friday last from Washington, wrapping up her two-week foreign trip.

On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland..

During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, Hasina addressed the UNGA general debate (Sept 24), attended high-level events and bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations.

She also planted a honey locust tree and unveiled a bench at the UN gardens dedicating these to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

In New York, Hasina was honoured with the ‘SDGs Progress Award’ in recognition of Bangladesh’s achievement in sustainable development from 2015 to 2020.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and other several organisations, including the Earth Institute of Columbia University and the Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, jointly conferred her with the award.

Later, the Prime Minister went to Washington DC on September 25.

During her stay in Washington, Hasina opened the newly constructed ‘Bangladesh House’ and planted a fringe tree on its premises.

