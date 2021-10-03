SAFF Championship: Bangladesh take on favourites India

Bangladesh national football team will face giant neighbor and upper ranked India in their 2nd match of the five-nation SAFF Championship 2021 on Monday (Oct 4) at 5 pm Bangladesh Time at the National Football Stadium in the Maldives capital Male.

T-Sports will telecast the match live from the big bowl at 5:pm (BST).

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh team made a good start in the regional soccer meet beating Island nation Sri Lanka by 1-0.

Veteran defender Tapu Barman scored the match-winner for Bangladesh in the 56th minute and was adjudged man of the match.

It will be another acid test for the newly appointed Spanish interim Head Coach of Bangladesh national football team Oscar Bruzon after proving his worth in his very first assignment (against Sri Lanka).

In the remaining matches of the South Asian biggest soccer tournament Bangladesh will play hosts Maldives on Oct 7 at 10 pm and Nepal on Oct 13 at 5:pm , both at the National Football Stadium in Male.

Two top teams of the five–nation meet will play the final on October 16 at the small venue.

Bangladesh team made their practices at the Henveiru Training Pitch in Male on Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm (Bangladesh Time) where defender Rezaul Karim did not take part due to sickness.

Ahead of the Monday’s vital match, Bangladesh Medio Sohel Rana, who missed the team’s first match due to fever and joined the team’s practice session on Sunday said, “Our players are morally boost-up now after winning the first match (against Sri Lanka), but we have to utilize few chances that came our way against India”.

Earlier, the recently relieved head coach Jamie Day’s Bangladesh team completed their Three-nation Cup and friendly match in Kyrgyzstan, a preparatory tour for SAFF Championships, with a frustrating note losing all the three matches,

Visiting Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against Palestine in their first match of the Three Nations Cup, suffered 1-4 goals defeat against hosts Kyrgyzstan, the unbeaten champions of the three nations cup and finally conceded 2-3 goals defeat against Kyrgyzstan U-23 team, all at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek