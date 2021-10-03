Students aged above 12 to get vaccine: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said all students above the age of 12 will have the opportunity to be vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine. Education Minister Dipu Moni has said all students above the age of 12 will have the opportunity to be vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine.

She told reporters after joining an extended meeting of Chandpur district unit Awami League at Chandpur Circuit House on Sunday.

The Education Minister said, “One cannot go to any center for a single dose of vaccine. In this case, this vaccine facility would be provided in the city corporation or certain centers.”

“We are in talks with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about when and how the vaccine will be given,” she added.

Awami League joint-general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, state minister Dr Shamsul Alam and Matlab-2 MP Advocate Nurul Amin Ruhul were, among others, present at the extended meeting.