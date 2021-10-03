UK records around 30,500 new Covid cases and 40 deaths

30,439 Covid cases have been recorded in the UK during last 24-hour reporting period, while 43 people who tested positive over the last 28 days have died.

As of Sunday, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 7,900,680. The overall death toll is 136,953.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Government data shows that 43 more people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 119,813.

A further 25,176 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the outbreak is now 6,725,105.

Scotland

Scotland recorded just one Covid-related death, but also confirmed 2,040 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 8,666. There have been 573,471 confirmed cases in Scotland overall.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported 2,331 further cases, which means the total number of infections is now 360,881. There have been 10 more Covid-related deaths, which brings the death toll to 5,907.

Northern Ireland

Just two new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, but a further 892 people have tested positive for coronavirus.These increases brings the total number of cases in the nation to 241,223 and the death toll to 2,567.