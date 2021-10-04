All varsities to reopen this month: Cabinet Secretary

The government has decided to reopen all the universities across the country in the current month, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The Cabinet Secretary informed this to media on Monday after a Cabinet Division meeting, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Management is a practical problem of the universities. Though, the varsities have been remained closed for two years, the condition of the residential halls are very bad. The authorities of the respective universities will visit the halls. Apparently, it is one of the reason for reopening the universities.”

Khandker Anwarul said, “The schools and colleges have already been reopened. The schedule of examinations have also announced. The Education Minister ensured that there will be no problem to take the examinations which have already been declared as coronavirus situation in the country is under control.