Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid

Covid-19 claimed 18 more lives in Bangladesh with 794 new cases being detected in 24 hours till Monday morning.

On Sunday, the country saw 18 Covid-related deaths and 617 cases.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 24,928 samples which increased the daily case positivity rate to 3.19 per cent from Sunday’s 2.90 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 percent for the 12th consecutive day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days it is considered to be safe for mass unlocking.

The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak 32.55 percent on July 24 this year.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,591 while the caseload mounted to 15,58,758, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 percent.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.49 percent with the recovery of 834 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 15,19,588 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.