British MP Tulip Siddiq’s car vandalised in London

Vandals smashed the window of the car of UK Labour MP Tulip Rezwana Siddiq, granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in London and scrawled a political message on to its roof as it was parked outside of her family home, reports Sky News.com.

However, Tulip Siddiq asserted that she has “remained defiant” after the incident.

The MP for Hampstead and Kiburn said the “targeted attack” took place on Thursday morning and that nothing was stolen from inside the car.

“The wording made it clear that it was a targeted attack,” she explained, but said the abuse would not prevent her from serving as an MP, adding: “I’m not going to be intimidated, I’m not going to stop doing my job.

“It has to stop but at the end of the day I’m not going to give in,” she told the Guardian newspaper.

Ms Tulip said she had received supporting messages from across the Labour Party and a call from Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, following the attack.

She has previously called for female MPs to receive training in how to deal with online trolling and revealed that some MPs have had to form an unofficial support group.

“I have had horrendous abuse… ranging from, ‘Why aren’t you wearing a hijab?’ to ‘If I could I would kill you’,” she told the Guardian in 2016.

The harassment targeting her comes as a number of female politicians have warned about an increase in abusive language and threats in recent years