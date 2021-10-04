Municipal mayors, councilors not to hold posts more than 5 yrs

The Cabinet Division on Monday finalised the draft of Local Government Amendment Act- 2021 keeping the provision that municipal mayors and councilors would not hold his/her respective posts more than five years.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told this to media.

The Cabinet Division approved the draft also keeping the provision of cancellation the municipalities if there found any unpaid salaries-arrears more than one year. At the same time, administration will be recruited in the municipalities after ending the five years’ tenure of the mayors.