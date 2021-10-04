Passengers urged not to carry other’s things at a

Passengers have been urged not to carry things and valuables of other people at the airports.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), said this on Monday morning while speaking in a public hearing programme on improving the quality of passenger service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as the chief gust.

The CAAB chairman said during interrogation, some passengers said the drugs was given to their luggage by other people at the airport. This excuse would not be acceptable in future.

He also requested to the passengers to abide by the rules and regulations of the airport