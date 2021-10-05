1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka

The first consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX facility arrived in Dhaka early Tuesday.

A cargo flights of Emirates Airlines, carrying some 6,25,950 vaccine doses, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at early hours.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Maidul Islam confirmed the matter.

The second shipment will contain 12,56,580 doses and the third one 6,25,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier, a total of 36,04,480 doses of Pfizer vaccine- including 1,00,620 doses in the first phase, 10,03,860 doses in the second phase and another 25 lakh doses in the third phase- arrived in the country from the United States.