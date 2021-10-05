ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD

Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Manmohan Parkash Monday launched a new ADB Country partnership strategy (CPS) for Bangladesh at the Pan Pacific hotel in Dhaka.

The CPS for 2021-2025 aims to boost competitiveness, employment, and private sector development; promote green growth and climate resilience; and strengthen human capital and social protection.

Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, ADB Alternate Governor and Secretary for Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin, Alternate Executive Director representing Bangladesh at ADB Azizul Alam, and ADB Country Director designate Edimon Ginting, among others, attended the event.

“The new CPS reinforces the strong partnership between Bangladesh and ADB. It puts forward a collaborative, futuristic, and transformational framework for development of Bangladesh,” said Country Director Manmohan Parkash.

“It reflects ADB’s commitment to accelerate the ongoing growth and development of Bangladesh through timely, efficient, and high-quality assistance combining knowledge, finance, and partnerships”. “We are looking at expanding our private sector operations in the country,”

Mr. Parkash added. “Our aim is to help Bangladesh realize its aspirations of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2031, and a developed country by 2041 by promoting modern technologies, stimulating inclusive and sustainable growth, and investing in its people and their welfare, especially women, for shared prosperity”, Mr. Parkash added.