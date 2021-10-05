Bangladesh records 23 more deaths from Covid-19 and 694 new cases in 24 hours

The daily test positivity rate stood at 2.72% on Tuesday after testing 25,499 samples at 821 labs across the country in 24 hours.

On Monday the daily infection rate was 3.19% and on Sunday it was 2.90%.

Bangladesh recorded 23 more deaths from Covid-19 and 694 new cases in the 24 hours between 8am Monday and 8am Tuesday.

During the same time, some 708 patients also recovered across the nation, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest data took the country’s death toll to 27,614, total caseload to 1,559,452, and total recoveries to 1,520,296.

The mortality rate remained static at 1.77% while the recovery rate was 97.49%.

The daily case positivity rate has remained below 5% for the 15th consecutive day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5% or below for 14 days it is considered to be safe for mass unlocking.

The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh had reached the highest — 32.55% — on July 24 this year.