Handing over of Life Support Ambulances at Sylhet

At a ceremony held at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH), Sylhet on Tuesday (5 Oct) on behalf of the people and Government of India,

High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami handed over two Life Support Ambulances to the Sylhet Osmani Medcial College & Hospital and the Khadimpara 31-bed Hospital, Sylhet Sadar.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen graced the occasion with his presence

The brand new Ambulances, fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment, said the High Commissioner of India.

These Ambulances are part of the overall programme for supply of 109 Life Support Ambulances, as announced by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

India has assisted Bangladesh in its fight against COVID in a wide variety of means including supply of PPE kits, medical equipments, testing kits, vaccines, and through capacity-building and experience-sharing workshops.

Bangladesh too responded when India needed assistance during the second wave of COVID earlier this year.

As a close friend of Bangladesh, India remains committed to doing all it can to assist Bangladesh, within the limits of its capacity, in its response to improving public health and welfare of its people