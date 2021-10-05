Japan’s Kishida to call general election on Oct. 31

Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he plans to call a general election on Oct. 31.

Kishida made the announcement at a press conference on Monday evening after he was elected as the 100th prime minister in the Japanese political history in the afternoon.

As the term of the members of the House of Representatives is set to expire on Oct. 21, Kishida said he will dissolve the lower chamber of the parliament on Oct. 14.

He also said that the campaigning for members of the House of Representatives is slated to begin on Oct. 19.