UK records further 166 Covid deaths as confirmed cases increase by 33,869

A further 166 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

The Department of Health’s latest data, as of 9am on Tuesday, brings the UK’s overall death toll since the start of the coronavirus outbreak to 137,152.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), however, show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Another 33,869 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases were also returned in the UK.

England

Another 140 fatalities were recorded in England, bringing the nation’s overall death toll to 119,966 and cases rose by 28,846.

Wales

<span;>Two more deaths were reported in Wales to bring the tally to 5,926. A further 1,758 positive Covid cases were reported.

Scotland

The death toll rose by 21 to 8,687 in Scotland, where cases also increased by 2,056.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, three further deaths were recorded to bring the tally to 2,573. Another 1,209 cases were reported.