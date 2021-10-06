Bangladesh wants action against misinformation, hate speech on online platform

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima has called for immediate steps to create awareness against hate speech, racial hatred and intentional misinformation created on the online platform.

She made the call in a speech at a high-level conference on international terrorism at the UN headquarters. This information was given by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations on Wednesday (October 6)

She also called for steps in capacity building, exchange of intelligence information, empowerment of women and youth, hate speech on online platforms, awareness-raising against racial hatred and intentional misinformation for greater international solidarity to realize a world free of terrorism.