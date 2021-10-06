Court accepts chargesheet against Papiya, husband in graft case

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday accepted the charges against Jubo Mohila League’s expelled leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in a case filed over amassing wealth about Tk 6.24 crore illegally. A court in Dhaka on Wednesday accepted the charges against Jubo Mohila League’s expelled leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in a case filed over amassing wealth about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

Accepting the chargesheet, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Judge KM Imrul Kayesh ordered to shift the case to Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-3.

The court also fixed November 8 for hearing on the charge framing.

The couple, who are now in jail, were produced before the court today for the hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Papiya and her husband with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka on August 4, 2020.

According to the case statement, Papia paid over Tk 3.23 crore cash to the Westin hotel for service between October 12, 2019 and February 22, 2020.

On February 22, 2020, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papiya, her husband Mofizur and their two accomplices from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and money in cash.

The elite force, later, raided their two luxurious flats in the capital’s Indira Road and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police filed two cases– one under the Narcotics Control Act and another under Special Powers Act.

On October 12, the couple was jailed for 20 years in a case filed under the Arms Act.