Mahalaya today

The Hindus in the country is celebrating the Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, on Wednesday.

With the beginning of ‘Devipaksha’, Mahalaya is observed seven days before Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her Special programmes of Mahalaya is being arranged at different temples across the country.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has arranged special programmes at Dhakeshwari National Temple.

Durga Puja will begin on October 11 with different rituals on the day of Maha Shashthi.