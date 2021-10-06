No more short syllabus for SSC exam: Dipu Moni

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC)-2022 will be held on short syllabus fixed by the Education Ministry. This syllabus will not be revised anymore.

Education Minister Dipu Moni came up with the announcement on Wednesday in a programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The demand of shortening syllabus again will not be accepted anymore, the Minister said.

“Dipu Moni said, “Due to coronavirus situation, the syllabuses of this years’ SSC and HSC will be briefed. After completing the syllabuses, the examinations will be held. I urged the students to be more attentive in classes.”

The SSC and HSC exams are scheduled to begin on November 14 and December 2 respectively.

The Reporters Unity’s executive committee president Mursalin Nomani, architect Nikhil Chandra Guho, general secretary Moshiur Rahman were present in the programme.